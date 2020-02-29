DPRating (RATING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,677.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. DPRating has a market cap of $352,722.00 and approximately $60,677.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX, BCEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.