Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,003 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 315,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.17. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

