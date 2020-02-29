DraftCoin Trading Down 9.5% This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a market cap of $39,215.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

