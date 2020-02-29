Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.12 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $40.58 million and approximately $15,500.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

