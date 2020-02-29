Dragonchain Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $15.84 million and $63,890.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, Tidex, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

