Dreamcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $23,728.00 and $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,575,442 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

