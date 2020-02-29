Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 764,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 192,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 442,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

