DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,889 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 515,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,892,000 after buying an additional 119,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

