Duality Advisers LP Acquires 13,245 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

