Duality Advisers LP Acquires 26,757 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 208.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.45.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

