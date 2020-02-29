Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 103,386 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in International Paper by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

