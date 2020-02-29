Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 813,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

