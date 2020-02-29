Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,789 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 74,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

