Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $46.77 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

