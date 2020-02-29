Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $51.29 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Cfra decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

