Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,170 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 72.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Masco by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Masco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

MAS stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Masco Corp has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

