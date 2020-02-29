Duality Advisers LP Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 65,560 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $101,844,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

