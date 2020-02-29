Duality Advisers LP Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 296.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 248,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,157 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,855 shares of company stock worth $5,217,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

AIV stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

