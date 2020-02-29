Duality Advisers LP Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of OC stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

