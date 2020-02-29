Duality Advisers LP Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after buying an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,192,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

