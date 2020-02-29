Duality Advisers LP Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 6,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,689,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $42.72 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.