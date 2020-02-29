Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.80 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

NYSE:LHX opened at $197.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

