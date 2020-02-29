Duality Advisers LP Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $53.02 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

