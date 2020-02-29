Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Cummins by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4,456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

