Duality Advisers LP Purchases 33,001 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 711.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,924,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

NYSE:MSI opened at $165.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.