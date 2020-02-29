Duality Advisers LP Purchases 54,636 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,636 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

