Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 147,063 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,063 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

