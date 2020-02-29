Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

