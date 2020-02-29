Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 125,844 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.23% of EQT worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 87.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 85,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $230,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

Shares of EQT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

