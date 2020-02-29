Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

