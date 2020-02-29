Duality Advisers LP Sells 312,352 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 312,352 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.18 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

