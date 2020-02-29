Duality Advisers LP Sells 43,222 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,222 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 372,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 534,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 38,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $23.86 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

