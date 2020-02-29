Duality Advisers LP Sells 80,082 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,082 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3,790.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PulteGroup by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,022,000 after acquiring an additional 986,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 928,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 820,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

