Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.