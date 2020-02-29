DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $284,134.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $284,134.00 and $231.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022382 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007837 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

