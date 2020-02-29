Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ducommun by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. 147,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,939. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $518.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

