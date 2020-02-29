Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Shares Purchased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd makes up about 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 33.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 389,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,442. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

