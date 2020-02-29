Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.0357 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $446,536.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,649,702 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

