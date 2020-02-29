DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the period. DWS Municipal Income Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

