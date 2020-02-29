DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Lifted by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

