Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $705,791.00 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.02607633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.03604174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00684486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00781753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085708 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00579284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,897,145 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.