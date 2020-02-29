Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123,808.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00008321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a market cap of $255,998.00 and approximately $123,808.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00433136 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001745 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011794 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 852,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,275 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.