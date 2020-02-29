Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $252,253.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00008058 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market cap of $252,253.00 and approximately $121,138.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00430677 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 162.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012516 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001690 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 851,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,643 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

