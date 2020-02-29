Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $627.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

