EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Cap of $5,812.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $5,812.00 and $132.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.