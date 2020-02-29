East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.