East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.19% of East West Bancorp worth $84,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

