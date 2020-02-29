Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $61.51 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.