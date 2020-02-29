Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

EMN opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

