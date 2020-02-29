eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 33,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EBAY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,777,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,490,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

